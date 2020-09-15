Severe Weather Tools

Storm Team 12 Forecast

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

Download 12 News Weather App

Body found on Tribal lands in Neshoba County

News
Posted: / Updated:

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, a body was discovered on Tribal lands in the Pearl River community in Neshoba County on Monday, September 14.

The body was taken to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for an autopsy. The Choctaw Police Department is investigating the death, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting.

No further information is currently available due to the ongoing investigation.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories