Body found on Tribal lands in Neshoba County

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, a body was discovered on Tribal lands in the Pearl River community in Neshoba County on Monday, September 14.
The body was taken to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for an autopsy. The Choctaw Police Department is investigating the death, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting.
No further information is currently available due to the ongoing investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Homeowners on Mississippi coast battle storm surge as Sally approaches
- Digital First: MDOT prepares to respond to Hurricane Sally
- Digital First: Local Women Develops app for Minority Community
- Woman who complained of sexual assault at ICE facility deported, lawyer says
- Mississippi National Guard prepares for Hurricane Sally