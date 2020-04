RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County EOC Mike Word said the body of Justin Perkins has been recovered from the Barnett Reservoir.

The 33-year-old did not return to the surface after saving his son from the water on Sunday. His body was located earlier this week by recovery teams using sonar, but they were unable to reach him at the time due to water risks.

An emergency fundraiser has been set up for his family.