HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Silver Alert for a missing Hattiesburg man has been canceled after his body was found in a vacant lot in the 600 block of Williams Street on Thursday. Investigators said the body of Clarence Norwood, 55, was found just before 1:00 p.m.

Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirmed the body was Norwood. He was reported missing on January 24, 2020.

Hattiesburg Police said there was no foul play, and the family has been notified.