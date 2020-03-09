Body of missing man found on Mamie Street in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department said the body of a man was found in a wooded area on Friday, March 6.

According to HPD, officers were following up on a missing person investigation. They canvassed the area where the man was last seen and located his body in the 1900 block of Mamie Street.

Police believe the man is 36-year-old Jim Travis Rainey of Hattiesburg. Investigators said Rainey was a suspect from an incident that happened on February 27 in the 1900 block of Eva Street. Police said a victim fired multiple shots from a home, believing the suspect was attempting to break into the home.

The death investigation is pending autopsy results from the Mississippi State Crime Lab. Police said the shooting is still part of an ongoing investigation.

Hattiesburg Police said they also need to speak with 19-year-old John Michael Weeks of Hattiesburg in connection to the investigation.

John Michael Weeks

If you have any information on Weeks’ whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.