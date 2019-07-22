Body of Ole Miss student found in Lafayette County

Authorities in Lafayette County find the body of a woman near Harmontown Saturday morning.

LAYFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV/WREG) – Authorities in Lafayette County found the body of a woman near Harmontown Saturday morning.

Lafayette County deputies found the body of 21-year-old Alexandria Kostial while on patrol around 10:30 a.m.

Deputies said foul play is suspected.

Kostial was a student at the University of Mississippi. She was studying to receive her bachelor’s degree in marketing.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and the Mississippi Crime Lab Scene Unit are assisting in the investigation. The Ole Miss and Oxford police departments are also assisting in the case.

The sheriff’s department said it is not releasing many details in the case because it is an ongoing investigation.

Ole Miss interim Chancellor Larry Sparks released a statement. He said,

“We are truly saddened by the death of Alexandria Kostial. Ally was a valued member of our campus community. We extend our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and classmates and stand ready to support them during this time. We appreciate the work of the Lafayette County Sherriff’s Department and Coroner as they conduct their investigation.”