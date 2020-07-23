Body of Simpson County man found in woods

SIMPSON COIUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Simpson County deputies are investigating after a man’s body was recovered in a wooded area Wednesday morning.
Deputies responded around 11:40 a.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle and what was believed to be blood in the parking area of a cemetery along St. John Street near Braxton.
Once officials arrived to the scene, investigators determined the vehicle belonged to 25-year-old Carlton Deaudrea Gray. After a search in the nearby area, Gray’s body was found in a wooded area near St. John Street.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information to contact the Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
This is an ongoing investigation.
