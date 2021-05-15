Body recovered from Mississippi River in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a body was recovered from the Mississippi River in Natchez.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim is a white man who is bald with hair on the side. He was wearing a blue checkered button down shirt, blue jeans, and slip on shoes with skulls on them.

Authorities are working to identify the victim. If you have any information, contact Natchez police at 601-445-5565, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department at 601-442-2752, or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at 601-786-3403.

At this time, a cause of death has not been released for the victim.