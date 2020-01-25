Boil Water Alert Affecting Businesses

Babalu restaurant in Jackson have dealt with boil water alerts before and have taken the steps to make sure things keep running. Today was no different.

The Executive Chef says he has been working here for nearly six years and the amount of times a boil water alert has occurred is an estimate of ten times. He also says that it is frustrating to deal with.

Babalu stocked with multiple item.

Paper and plastic utensils just in case problems came with washing dishes.

Porta potties to keep flushing limited.

And a lot of water.