Boil water alert affecting thousands in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- A boil water alert has been issued for customers who receive their drinking water from their water supply located in Jones County.

Moselle Water Association says the precautionary boil-water alert nearly affects 2,711 customers in the area.

Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health of a system-wide pressure loss due to a malfunction at the well.

When a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water. Public health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise.

It is strongly recommended that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed. The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.