Boil water alert issued for 100 customers in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health issued a boil water alert for 100 Jackson customers.

MSDH received a notice from the City of Jackson that the area recently lost water pressure.

The boil water alert has been issued for the following locations:

[2240-2799] Maddox Road; 39209

[1700-1899] Wiggins Road; 39209

[2200-3399] South McRaven Road; 39209

[2300-2399] N. Pine Lea Dr.; 39209

[2400-2499] S. Pine Lea Dr.; 39209

[5700-5799] Michelle Rae Dr.; 39209

This is a precautionary advisory. All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Neighbors will be notified when the advisory is lifted.