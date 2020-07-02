Boil water alert issued for 100 Jackson customers



JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced a boil water alert has been issued for 100 customers.

The notice affects the following areas:

[1000-1799] University Blvd.; 39204

[800-999] West Porter St.; 39204

[800-1099] Winter St.; 39204

[800-899] Evergreen Ave.; 39204

[900-999] Peabody St.; 39204

[600-799] Cherry St.; 39204

Customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

RESIDENTS WILL BE NOTIFIED IMMEDIATELY WHEN THE ADVISORY IS LIFTED. For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.