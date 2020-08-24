Boil water alert issued for 1,000 Jackson customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One thousand Jackson customers are under a boil water advisory due to a recent loss in water pressure.

The notice affects the following areas:

[5300-5699] Clinton Blvd.

[100-499] Magnolia Rd.

[100-599] North Flag Chapel Rd.

[100-399] Westhaven Blvd.

Westwick Apts

Windsor Park Apts.

Knob Hill Dr.

Glen Rose Dr.

Bayberry Dr.

Wild Flower Dr.

Melba Hill Dr.

Wood Rose Terrace

Magnolia Dr.

Magnolia Cir.

Highwood Dr.

York Dr.

Delano Dr.

Glenco Ave.

West Hill Dr.

Lowder Dr.

Rich Dr.

Queen Elanor Ln.

Queen Christina Ln.

Queen Ct.

Queen Julianna Ln.

Queen Theresa Ln.

Queen Marie Ln.

Queen Esther Ln.

Queen Park Cir.

Mattox St.

Queen Alma Ln.

Queen Andria Ln.

Ginger Dr.

Bonita Dr.

Queen Mary Ln.

Queen Anne Ln.

Queen Elizabeth Ln.

Queen Victoria Ln.

Queen Isabella Ln.

Queen Maud Ln.

Queen Alexandria Ln.

Queen Margaret Ln.

Queen Cir.

Queen Joanna Ln.

Queen Josephine Ln.

W. Lane Dr.

Hayes Dr.

Loden Pl.

N. Windsor Dr.

S. Windsor Dr.

Wynndyke Rd.

Wynndyke Cir.

Ladd St.

Sheronn St.

Chalet Ave.

Speights St.

Riffle Ave.

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Neighbors will be notified when the advisory is lifted. For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.

