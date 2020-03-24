Boil water alert issued for 200 Jackson customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson issued a boil water advisory for the following areas:
• [700-899] Prentiss St.; 39203
• [700-799] Broad St.; 39203
• [700-799] Roseneath Ave.; 39203
• [600-1399] Magnolia St.; 39206
• [600-799] Ewing St.; 39203
• [600-699] Hughes St.; 39203
• [300-699] Rose St.; 39203
• [1000-1099] Banks St.; 39203
• [1000-1199] W. Pearl St., 39203
• [1000-1599] Deer Park St.; 39203
• [1000-1699] Central St.; 39203
• [1200-1599] Pittsburgh St.; 39203
• [1100-1199] Lewis St.; 39203
• [500-599] Line St.; 39203
• [800-999] Dalton St.; 39203
• [700-899] Rhodes Lane; 39203
The advisory affects 200 connections on the city’s drinking water system.