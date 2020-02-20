Boil water alert issued for 2,000 Covington County customers

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi State Department of Health issued a boil water alert for 2,065 customers in Covington County. The notice affects customers who are serviced by the Willow Grove Water Association.

Water system officials said the system lost pressure due to a power outage caused by a damaged light pole.

Health officials recommend that all water be boiled for one minute before it’s consumed. The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.