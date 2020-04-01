Boil water alert issued for 500 Jackson customers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- After reports surfaced that Hobby Lobby reopened their stores across the state of Ohio despite the state's ongoing stay at home order, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sent them a cease and desist letter.

"Hobby Lobby properly closed its stores during Ohio’s stay-home order. Now they’re open again — what’s changed?" Yost questioned in a tweet Wednesday afternoon. "Neither the order, nor the seriousness of the health threat, for sure. I sent a cease & desist letter to their general counsel."