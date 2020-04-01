Boil water alert issued for 500 Jackson customers

Breaking News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced a boil water alert for 500 customers in the city.

Leaders said the area recently lost water pressure.

The boil water advisory is for the following areas until further notice:

·         [1-2599] River Oaks Blvd.; 39211

·         [1-99] Standford Ct.; 39211

·         [1-99] Oakford Ct.; 39211

·         [1-99] Greenwig Ct.; 39211

·         [1-99] River Run Dr.; 39211

·         [1-99] Northtown Rd.; 39211

·         [1-99] River Oaks Pl.; 39211

·         [1-499] Northtown Dr.; 39211

·         [100-199] N.Brighton Dr.; 39211

·         [100-499] River Pl.; 39211

·         [6200-6299] Woodrun Pl.; 39211

Customers should boil their water for one minute before consuming it.

