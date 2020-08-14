Boil water alert issued for more than 14,000 Madison County customers

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for the Bear Creek Water Association in Madison County. The notice affects 14,234 customers east of I-55.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the notice was issued on Thursday after water sampling showed the presence of E. coli and total coli form bacteria.

Health officials recommend that all water be boiled for one minute before it is consumed. The precaution will last for at least two days. Water system officials will be notified when the alert has been lifted.

LATEST STORIES: