Boil water alert issued for more than 200 Jackson customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the recent loss in water pressure, the City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division has issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for the following area:

Western Hill Subdivision; 39212

Western Hills Drive

Old Spanish Trail

Sundown Trail

Hillandale Drive

This advisory affects approximately 225 connections on the drinking water system.

This is a precautionary advisory. This notice does not mean that your water is unsafe, but it does mean that you must take precaution and boil your water before use.

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

