Boil water alert issued for some Morton customers

MORTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health issued a boil water alert for 60 customers in Morton.

The notice affects customers on Morton Rankin County Line Road, Rocky Creek Road and Craven Road who are served by the City of Morton in Scott County.

According to MSDH, the department was notified by water system officials of a pressure loss due to one or more line breaks. The breaks were reportedly caused by heavy rain.

Health officials recommend that all water be boiled for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.