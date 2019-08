Officials said the Yokena-Jeff Davis Water District is under a boil water alert after a water line broke.

The notice is for the following areas until further notice:

Beginning from Wright Road, south to Hankinson Road, through Dogwood Rd, to Highway 61 S from Blackmon Road to Big Black.

Officials will notify customers when the advisory has been lifted.