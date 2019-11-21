Boil water alert issued for 100 Jackson customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued a precautionary boil water advisory for 100 customers.

The notice affects the following customers:

1500-1799 Meadowbrook Road, 39211

100-199 Highland Circle, 39211

1600-1699 Pinevale Street, 39211

4100-4199 Crestview Drive, 39211

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Neighbors will be notified when the advisory is lifted.