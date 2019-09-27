Boil water alert lifted and another issued in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Due to the recent loss in water pressure, The City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division has issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for Village Drive.

According to officials, this notice does not mean that the water is unsafe, but advises all residents to boil drinking water before use until the pressure is restored to the system.

All water should for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Meanwhile, the Division has lifted the alert for those living in the following areas below:

• Zip Code 39201 – area south of South Street in Downtown Jackson.

• Zip Code 39204 – area east of Terry Road in South Jackson.

• Wingfield High School

• Wilkins Elementary School

• Whitten Middle School

• Obama Magnet Elementary School

• [500-799] S Jefferson Street

• Morris Street

• [600-799] Silas Brown Street

• [600-799] E South Street

• [2100-2399] Gunda Street; 39204