Boil water alert lifted for Crystal Springs

UPDATE:

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – The boil water alert for the City of Crystal Springs has been lifted.

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews with the City of Crystal Springs will repair a waterline and hydrant starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 8.

According to leaders, the repairs will require the city to shutoff the water for the whole water system. The repairs should be finished by 12:00 p.m.

The city will also be under a boil water notice when the water is turned back on.

Neighbors are asked to fill up their bath tub with water before 9:00 a.m., so they will have water to flush.