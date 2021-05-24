Boil water notice affects LeFleur’s Gallery, Jacksonian Plaza

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson issued a precautionary boil water advisory for 30 customers, including businesses in LeFleur’s Gallery, Jacksonian Plaza and Kroger.

The notice affects the following locations:

[4800-4999] Interstate 55 North Frontage Road; 39211

[4700-4899] Old Canton Road; 39211

[100-199] LeFleurs Square; 39211

[1400-1499] Old Square Road; 39211

[1400-1599] Jacksonian Plaza; 39211

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Neighbors will be notified when the advisory is lifted.