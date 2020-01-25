Boil water notice continues in Jackson, water conservation advisory lifted

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The boil water advisory issued on Friday remains in effect while work continues at the water intake structure at the Barnett Reservoir near the OB Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The water conservation advisory is lifted effective immediately.

City of Jackson is working with Specialty Diving of Louisiana, Inc. to inspect raw water lines and remove sediment and debris which accumulated over time.

City Engineer Dr. Charles Williams, Jr. and Public Works Deputy Director Mary D. Carter are overseeing the operation. This work will continue over the next five to seven days.

Visual inspection of these sixty-inch raw water lines revealed that accumulated sediment and debris was restricting flow of water into the OB Curtis Plant.

City of Jackson will take samples from throughout the water distribution system on Sunday January 25, 2020. These samples will be tested by the Mississippi Department of Health. The test results will be available on Monday January 26, 2020. The boil water advisory will be lifted once test results confirm that the water is safe for potable use.