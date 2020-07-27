Boil water notice issued for 200 Jackson customers

Coronavirus Information

News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced a precautionary boil water advisory has been issued after a recent loss in water pressure.

The notice affects 200 customers in the following areas:

· [1700 – 1900] Hamilton Blvd.

· [1700 – 1900] Northwood Cr.

· [1100 – 1500] Beasley Road

· [5400 – 6400] Watkins Drive

· [ 1200 -1300] Echelon Parkway

· [ 5700 – 6500] Livingston Road

· [1300 – 1700] West County Line Road

· Lakeover Subdivision

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Neighbors will be notified when the advisory has been lifted.

