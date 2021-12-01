Boil water notice issued for City of Brandon

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Boil water notice lifted for Laurel homes, businesses (Image 1)_11375

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local officials have issued a precautionary boil water alert for customers who get their drinking water from the City of Brandon.

Charles Smith, spokesperson for the water system, stated the notice was issued after the system lost pressure due to a water main break.

The boil water notice affects approximately 115 customers along, Star Drive, Pinelawn Drive, Crestview Circle, Sara Drive, DanaStreet, Arbor Hill Drive and addresses 110, 120, 200, 202, & 300 Highway 468, and addresses 808, 814, 816,902, 910, 912, & 914 South College Street.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories