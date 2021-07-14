Boil water notice issued for Town of Utica

UTICA, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for the Town of Utica. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), 856 customers are served by the Town of Utica in Hinds County.

Water system officials notified MSDH about a system wide pressure loss due to maintenance on the tank. Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.