Boil water notice issued for two Jackson streets

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – The City of Jackson has issued a boil water notice for streets in the city.

Anyone in the area of the 1800 to 1899 block of Ridgeover Place is asked to boil their water for precaution.

Individuals in the 3400 to 4199 of Old Canton Road is also asked to boil their water.

The city says due to a loss in water pressure, a precautionary boil

water advisory has been put in place.

This notice does not mean that your water is unsafe, but it does mean that you must take precautions and boil your water before use.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

For more information, customers may call 601-960- 2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.