JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced the precautionary boil water notice has been lifted for all surface water connections in the city.

The connections were placed under a temporary boil water notice after an electrical fire on Friday, April 30, 2021, at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba is expected to provide an update on the water disruptions during a news conference on Monday.