Boil water notice lifted for Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The boil water notice is now lifted for Lamar County residents.

The West Lamar Water Association confirms that water samples have been tested, and it is safe to use.

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The West Lamar Water Association has announced that Lamar County is under boil water notice.

Due to an emergency mainline repair, customers on Nobles Road from Bounds Road to Ratcliff Road. The notice will remain in effect until all samples are clear.

