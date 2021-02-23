Boil water notice update for City of Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Canton announced the city-wide boil water notice has been lifted except for the following locations:
- Way Road
- North side of Pisgah Bottom Road
- Davis Crossing
- Brown Road East and West
- Davis Road
- Tyson Road
- Green Road
- Banks Road
- Way Road Circle
- Dinkin Road in the county
- Loring Road extension on the west side of Highway 51
- Loring Road to Truitt Road
- Old Highway 51
- Boone Road
- Highway 51 from Way Road intersection to Loring Road intersection
Customers are advised to boil their water for one minute before using it.