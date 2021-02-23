Boil water notice update for City of Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Canton announced the city-wide boil water notice has been lifted except for the following locations:

Way Road

North side of Pisgah Bottom Road

Davis Crossing

Brown Road East and West

Davis Road

Tyson Road

Green Road

Banks Road

Way Road Circle

Dinkin Road in the county

Loring Road extension on the west side of Highway 51

Loring Road to Truitt Road

Old Highway 51

Boone Road

Highway 51 from Way Road intersection to Loring Road intersection

Customers are advised to boil their water for one minute before using it.