Boil water notice update for City of Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Canton announced the city-wide boil water notice has been lifted except for the following locations:

  • Way Road
  • North side of Pisgah Bottom Road
  • Davis Crossing
  • Brown Road East and West
  • Davis Road
  • Tyson Road
  • Green Road
  • Banks Road
  • Way Road Circle
  • Dinkin Road in the county
  • Loring Road extension on the west side of Highway 51
  • Loring Road to Truitt Road
  • Old Highway 51
  • Boone Road
  • Highway 51 from Way Road intersection to Loring Road intersection

Customers are advised to boil their water for one minute before using it.

