Bolivar County will remove its Confederate monument

BY KELSEY DAVIS BETZ

BOLIVAR COUNTY, Miss. (MISSISSIPPI TODAY) – The Bolivar County Board of Supervisors has voted to remove the Confederate monument in front of the Cleveland courthouse.

Supervisor Jacorius Liner made the motion to remove it; no supervisors voted against the motion. At their last meeting, the board authorized attorney Ellis Turnage to look into the legality of removing the monument.

Turnage informed the board of state law at their regular Monday meeting — that for a Confederate monument to be moved it must be placed in a suitable location such as a cemetery or historical Civil War site.

No decisions have yet been made by the board as to where the statue will go, when, or how much it will cost.

