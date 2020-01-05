BOLO: Escapees still at large, getaway vehicle released

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Department of Corrections has issued the vehicle model the two inmates used to getaway from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Dillion Dewayne Williams and David Lee May escaped from the prison on Friday, 3 January 2020.

The inmates may be traveling in a 2011 Black GMC Truck, bearing Mississippi license plate 1AE7344.

Williams was convicted in Marshall County for aggravated assault and residential burglary. May was convicted in Harrison County for aggravated assault. Prior convictions consist of possession of a controlled substance, burglary, jail escape, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information relating to the above individuals is asked to contact the MDOC at 662- 745-6611 or Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 601-987-1530.