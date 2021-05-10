Bond denied for 2 suspects in deadly shooting at M-Bar

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two suspects, who were arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a Jackson nightclub, were denied bond. Johnnie Donaldson, 24, and Robert Caston, 22, both appeared in court on Monday.

Hinds County deputies said four suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 30-year-old Christopher Moncure at the M-Bar Club on March 21, 2021.

Donaldson and Caston have both been charged with one count of murder. Fredrius Wash, 21, and Deantay Duffie, 26, were also arrested in connection to the case. Wash was charged with one count of murder, and Duffie was charged with murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to investigators, more arrests are possible.