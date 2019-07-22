Bond denied for man accused of murdering girlfriend, unborn child

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend appeared in Holmes County Circuit Court Monday morning.

Terrance Sample’s attorney requested that his client be discharged from jail, or that a reasonable bond be set.

The judge denied that request.

Sample is charged with kidnapping and murder in the death of 9-month-pregnant Mckayla Winston.

Sample sat quietly in court, as the judge decided whether or not he should be given a bond.

Sample’s attorney, Richard Carter, claimed that his client was being illegally detained.

“What we are asking today is that Mr. Sample either be discharged or a reasonable bond be set,” Carter said. “The court has already issued the writ to the sheriff to produce him before the court today.”

Holmes County 21st Circuit District Attorney Akillie Malone- Oliver said “as of now, it’s two counts of murder and kidnapping [for the unborn child and mother].”

The judge also issued a gag order , telling members of state and law enforcement not discuss specific details about the case with media.

Malone-Oliver responded to the judge’s decision, saying “this was a just ruling. This is a close knit community. Whenever you have someone as young as she was, something like that happened it was sad and disappointing. We are hoping her family is able to get justice.”

Sample’s lawyer refused any further comment.

Sample’s next hearing is set for Aug. 1.

.

