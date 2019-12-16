$250,000 bond granted for Curtis Flowers

UPDATE: 12/16/19 11:32 a.m.

WINONA, Miss. (WJTV) – A judge decided to give Curtis Flowers a $250,000 bond. He was also ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A judge is being asked to set bond for a Mississippi man while a prosecutor decides whether to try him a seventh time for a quadruple slaying 23 years ago.

Curtis Flowers was convicted four times in the shooting deaths of four furniture employees in 1996. All of the convictions were overturned and two other trials ended in a mistrial.

The Supreme Court overturned his latest conviction in June. Justices said prosecutors violated Flowers’ constitutional rights by rejecting black jurors.

Flowers is African American. His attorney says he deserves to be granted bail while he awaits the prosecutor’s decision.