1  of  2
Breaking News
Flooding & strong winds continue today from Cristobal Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

Tracking the Tropics

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Kit

Bottled water_275349

2020 Hurricane Preparedness Guide

MEMA_14858

Bond set at $1M for officer charged in George Floyd’s death

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A judge has set $1 million bail for a Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder in George Floyd’s death.

Derek Chauvin said almost nothing during an 11-minute hearing Monday in which he appeared on closed-circuit television from the state’s maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights.

His attorney, Eric Nelson, did not contest the bail. It was raised from the $500,000 initially set in the case. Nelson also and didn’t address the substance of the charges. Nelson didn’t speak with reporters afterward.

Chauvin’s next appearance is set for June 29.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories