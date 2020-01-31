Bond set at $600,000 for suspect in officer-involved shooting

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect in an officer-involved shooting that happened in downtown Jackson on Wednesday appeared at the Madison Municipal Court on Thursday.
According to Kevin Newman with the Madison Police Department, Ledrick Simmons received a $100,000 bond for the charge of promoting prostitution. He also received a $500,000 bond for felony fleeing. The total bond is $600,000.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said four Madison Police officers were involved in the shooting. Newman said the officers were trying to serve a felony arrest warrant, and they discharged their service weapons during the attempted arrest.