Bond set for man accused of killing two Alcorn State students

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A judge set a $200,000 bond for the suspect accused of killing two Alcorn State University students on Monday, February 17.

The suspect has been identified as Jerrell Davis. He is being held on aggravated assault charges. Davis is accused of killing 22-year-old James Carr of Itta Bena and 19-year-old Tahir Fitzhugh of Pennsylvania. Claiborne County deputies said Davis also shot two other students.

The shooting happened off campus at a home off of Highway 61 in Claiborne County.

The charges against Davis are expected to be upgraded before the end of Thursday.

