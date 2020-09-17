Bond set for man arrested on drug charges in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond has been set for the man facing multiple drug charges in Vicksburg.

Judge Angela Carpenter set bond for Duane Lamar Williams at $275,000.00 in Vicksburg Municipal Court Thursday afternoon. He has been bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Judge Angela Carpenter set bond for Duane Lamar Williams at $275,000.00 in Vicksburg Municipal Court this afternoon. He has been bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.



Stick with @WJTV for the latest on news in your area. pic.twitter.com/oepe5gyCVY — Marcus James (@marcusjameswjtv) September 17, 2020

Williams was arrested on Wednesday at his home in the 800 block of Central Avenue. Investigators said they found nine kilos of marijuana and 2,700 ecstasy pills with a street value of $25,000. They also seized three handguns, a rifle and $3,770 in cash.

LATEST STORIES: