RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men, accused of robbing a Dollar General in Brandon, appear in court.

Matthew de la Cruz and Gulmaro Salinas were both charged in the case. A judge set Cruz’s bond at $100,000. Salinas’ bond was set at $50,000.

Investigators said the suspects robbed the Spillway Road business on Sunday, June 30.

If convicted, the suspects could receive life in prison.