Bond set for suspect connected to string of burglaries in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Willie Myles, 34, has been charged with one count of attempted business burglary and one count of business burglary that happened on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Myles made his initial court appearance this morning before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court. His bond was set at $60,000 and he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

On Tuesday, December 24, 2019, officers responded to a reported Auto Theft at a residence on Harris Street. The complainant reported her 2003 Ford Crown Victoria had been taken earlier that afternoon.

The same day officers responded to a report of Auto Burglary at the South Parking Garage, 1405 Mulberry Street. The complainant reported some popcorn and a pair of socks were missing from the vehicle.

On Wednesday, December 25, 2019, officers responded to a report of a male subject attempting to break into the Blackburn Motors storage facility at 100 Battlefield Street. When they arrived, the officers found Myles on 2129 Military Avenue attempting to force entry to the building.

After taking Myles into custody, the officers discovered items in his possession from a previous burglary.