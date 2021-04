VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A hit-and-run suspect appeared in the Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday. Christopher Rand, 25, of Pattison, has been charged with one count of felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury or death.

Police said he hit 45-year-old Tanya Lee Pickett-Hackler with his vehicle on Friday, April 9. She died from her injuries.

Rand’s bond was set at $150,000, and his case was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.