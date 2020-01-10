Interactive Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

Download Free WJTV 12 Weather app

Submit Weather Pictures

Book fair to support literacy camp

News
Posted: / Updated:

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, January 11, a local organization will host a book fair at the Barnes and Noble in Ridgeland.

The book fairm hosted by Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy’s Central MS Hub for Volunteers and Nonprofits, will be from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 

The book fair will benefit the Institute of Southern Jewish Life’s 2020 Literacy Achievement Bonanza.

The Literacy Achievement Bonanza, or LAB, is a week-long day camp full of literacy-based activities explicitly designed to foster a positive relationship with reading while improving literacy skills (reading, writing, listening, and speaking) in age-, skill-, and developmentally-appropriate methods aligned with the College and Career Readiness Standards.

Rachel Glazer joined 12 News to explain how the book fair benefits the Institute of Southern Jewish Life’s Achievement Bonanza.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2924069534292063/?active_tab=about

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories