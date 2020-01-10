Book fair to support literacy camp

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, January 11, a local organization will host a book fair at the Barnes and Noble in Ridgeland.

The book fairm hosted by Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy’s Central MS Hub for Volunteers and Nonprofits, will be from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The book fair will benefit the Institute of Southern Jewish Life’s 2020 Literacy Achievement Bonanza.

The Literacy Achievement Bonanza, or LAB, is a week-long day camp full of literacy-based activities explicitly designed to foster a positive relationship with reading while improving literacy skills (reading, writing, listening, and speaking) in age-, skill-, and developmentally-appropriate methods aligned with the College and Career Readiness Standards.

Rachel Glazer joined 12 News to explain how the book fair benefits the Institute of Southern Jewish Life’s Achievement Bonanza.