Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South and Southern University Human Jukebox went head to head in the Boombox Battle of the Bands on Friday, October 28.

Hundreds of fans from both universities came out to support. Both sides say their band is one of a kind.

“Every head band director, assistant band director, they had to crab through our band first,” said Deric Hayes, a Southern University fan. “So, that sets us apart from everybody. we don’t have nobody from the outside,” Hayes continued.

“The teachers they get there are different from any other school. They come to show out,” said Chris Bell, a Jackson State fan.

The event was held at Smith-Wills Stadium.