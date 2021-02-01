Boost Mobile store in Jackson damaged after fiery early morning crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Store owners along a strip on Ellis Avenue are cleaning up after a fiery early morning crash in Jackson. An SUV smashed into the Boost Mobile store and caught fire.

The owner of Boss Lady Luxury Virgin Hair, Valencia White, said her alarm went off at 1:30 Monday morning. She said the fire didn’t impact her store, but there is smoke damage.

White said her store will have to close for a few weeks, and she’s had to throw out a lot of wigs and weaves.

“Major set back from the pandemic, and January had just started, too. I guess get me over the hump back to where I needed to be, and this just puts me back again. I have workers that have to come in, and I don’t know what to tell them,” White said. “I have customers calling me. I had to cancel appointments today. So I’m really just trying to get things done and a clean up in process so I can get my workers answers.”

There’s no word on the driver’s condition or the cause of the crash.