Boot with human remains found in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – In Adams County, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks reported finding a man’s boot with what appeared to be human bones in it.

According to the Natchez Democrat, the boot was found on Monday along the bank of the Mississippi River in an area known as Anna’s Bottom.

The remains were taken to the Mississippi State Crime Lab, where an anthropologist will conduct an examination and try to identify the remains.

Anyone with any information on the boot can call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752.

