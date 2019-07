JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Get your “Boots and Bling” ready. The 3rd annual event is set for August 3 from 7-10 p.m. at the Kirk Fordice Equine Center.

Live entertainment will be provided by Burnham Road. There will also be a mechanical bull, silent and live auctions, and raffles. You can go to www.mtkfound.com or call (601) 892-1117 to get more information. Tickets are $50. The event supports Mississippi’s Toughest Kids.