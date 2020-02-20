Border Patrol officers in Michigan seize human brain in a jar

PORTERVILLE, California (KGPE) - As the investigation gets underway, those closest people to the two firefighters who fell victim to Tuesday's library fire in Porterville say they were both selfless people who would always put the safety of others ahead of their own.

Porterville firefighter Raymond Figueroa, 35, died in the fire and fellow Porterville firefighter Patrick Jones, 25, is still missing. Two teenagers were arrested in connection with the library fire.