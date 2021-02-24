Bottled water distributed to community members in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Bottled water giveaways have been hard to find the past few days in Jackson, but with the help of good Samaritans around the state, many people received what they needed.

Cars lined the parking lot of Greater Mount Bethel Church as state representatives and volunteers passed out more than 500 cases of water. Donations were made by partners on the Gulf Coast.

Organizers said with bottled water being difficult to find, they are just grateful for the ability to give back to the community.

“I’ve talked to so many families and they are just so thankful and grateful. They’re like ‘You are just a blessing. This is blessing my family. We’ve been without water since Saturday.’ We’ve been here and there trying to look for water. We don’t know why we came this way, we don’t know why we did but were glad we did,” said State Representative Zakiya Summers, House District 68.

“It means a lot. Other places we’ve gone to have been out, so this is very very much a help,” said someone who picked up water on Wednesday.

Anyone who came through was given one case of water. Another 500 cases was also taken to Cade Chapel Baptist Church.

For water distribution sites available through Friday, February 26, visit here.